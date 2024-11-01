Home
Man killed in stray bull attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Poore Babu Mau resident Ram Manohar was returning home from his field late on Thursday when the bull attacked him, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:29 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAmethi

