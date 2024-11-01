Man killed in stray bull attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

<p>Amethi: A 65-year-old man died after being attacked by a stray bull in the Gauriganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Poore Babu Mau resident Ram Manohar was returning home from his field late on Thursday when the bull attacked him, they said.</p>.<p>Manohar suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.</p>.Six killed in tempo-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun; 5 rushed to hospital.<p>Gauriganj police station inspector-in-charge Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were underway.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Rita, a local resident, claimed the bull had attacked several people recently.</p>.<p>She claimed her son was seriously injured after being attacked by the bull earlier on Thursday.</p>.<p>Despite repeated incidents of the animal attacking people, no action has been taken to capture the bull, she alleged.</p>