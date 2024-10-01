Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man kills brother-in-law over monetary deal in Uttar Pradesh

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Morpal Yadav, a native of Lilthra Gautia village, was sleeping outside his house on Monday night when someone sliced his throat.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us