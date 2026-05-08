Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man kills teenage son to frame relatives in property dispute in Greater Noida

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and questioned children in the locality.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderGreater Noida

Follow us on :

Follow Us