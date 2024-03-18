Man kills wife over delay in lunch, hangs self afterwards in UP

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon on Monday after an argument over delay in serving him lunch and then killed himself by hanging himself in his house in this district, police said.

The incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Prema Devi (28) and her husband Parasram, Thangaon police station SHO Hanumant Lal Tiwari said.

The angry husband first attacked and killed his wife with a sharp weapon and then, fearing that he would have to go to jail, killed himself by hanging himself inside the house, the SHO said.