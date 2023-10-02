Home
Home india uttar pradesh

Man run over by train in UP while crossing track

Last Updated 02 October 2023, 07:31 IST

A man was killed while another was seriously injured after being run over by a train while trying to cross a track here, police said on Monday.

Saheb Yadav (65) was killed on the spot after being hit by the Delhi-Varanasi Sivaganga Express at around 11:30 pm on Sunday at the Etawah railway station while another person identified as Guddu Ram was seriously injured while trying to save him, Government Railway Police in-charge Shailesh Kumar said.

The injured has been admitted to the Saifai Medical College.

(Published 02 October 2023, 07:31 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

