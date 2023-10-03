Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man run over by train in UP's Etawah, another person dies in rescue attempt

The injured was admitted to the Saifai Medical College. SHO of Saifai police station Mohammad Kaleem said that on Monday evening, Guddu Ram (40) succumbed to his injuries.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 06:02 IST

Follow Us

A man trying to cross a rail track was run over by a train in Etawah while another person who was injured while attempting to save him later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said on Monday.

Saheb Yadav (65) was killed on the spot after being hit by the Delhi-Varanasi Sivaganga Express around 11:30 pm on Sunday. Another person, Guddu Ram (40) was seriously injured while trying to save him, Government Railway Police in-charge Shailesh Kumar said.

The injured was admitted to the Saifai Medical College.

SHO of Saifai police station Mohammad Kaleem said that on Monday evening, Guddu Ram (40) succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 06:02 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT