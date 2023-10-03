Man run over by train in UP's Etawah, another person dies in rescue attempt

A man trying to cross a rail track was run over by a train in Etawah while another person who was injured while attempting to save him later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said on Monday.
Saheb Yadav (65) was killed on the spot after being hit by the Delhi-Varanasi Sivaganga Express around 11:30 pm on Sunday. Another person, Guddu Ram (40) was seriously injured while trying to save him, Government Railway Police in-charge Shailesh Kumar said.
The injured was admitted to the Saifai Medical College.
SHO of Saifai police station Mohammad Kaleem said that on Monday evening, Guddu Ram (40) succumbed to his injuries.