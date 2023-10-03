Man run over by train in UP's Etawah, another person dies in rescue attempt

A man trying to cross a rail track was run over by a train in Etawah while another person who was injured while attempting to save him later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said on Monday.

Saheb Yadav (65) was killed on the spot after being hit by the Delhi-Varanasi Sivaganga Express around 11:30 pm on Sunday. Another person, Guddu Ram (40) was seriously injured while trying to save him, Government Railway Police in-charge Shailesh Kumar said.