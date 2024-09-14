Man sentenced to life imprisonment in constable's murder case in UP's Pratapgarh

The plaintiff, constable Rajan Prasad of Raniganj police station, had lodged a case by giving a written complaint that on the morning of April 18, 2017, he along with constable Rajkumar Singh had gone to Irshad Ali's place in Budhaura Kumbhapur village of the area to fill a dossier in a murder case, said District Government Advocate Arun Kumar Singh on Saturday.