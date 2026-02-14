Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man shoots girlfriend, then himself inside parked car in Noida

The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us