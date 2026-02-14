<p>Noida: A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside a parked car in Sector 107 here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>Police said they were alerted about the car, which had the registration number DL14CL6473, prompting a team to respond to the scene.</p>.Mahua Moitra alleges Amit Malviya intervened in executing court warrant by Bengal police in Noida.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh told <em>PTI</em>, "A boy and a girl were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide." The deceased have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha, a resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been notified, officials said.</p>.<p>Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated. </p>