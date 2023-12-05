Man shoots woman dead, later kills self in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly shot dead a woman and then killed himself on Tuesday in what appeared to be a suicide pact, police said.

Police said they were locked inside a room in Tendulia village under Nigohi police station area here. Rama Yadav (21) was the sister-in-law of Mukesh Yadav's (30) younger brother, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, citing information provided by family members and villagers, told PTI that prima facie it seems that the two of them were in a relationship.