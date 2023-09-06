Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man wanted in criminal case arrested after encounter with police in UP

Last Updated 06 September 2023, 10:16 IST

An man wanted in a theft case has been arrested following an encounter, police said on Wednesday.

Bade Lalla was surrounded by a police team in Fatehgarh area and he sustained bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

Lalla carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He was allegedly involved in theft at a house in Ambedkar Colony on August 14.

The accused, against whom over 15 criminal cases are pending, has been admitted in a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

(Published 06 September 2023, 10:16 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

