'Mandir wahin bana hai' says Adityanath after Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

In his speech on Monday, Adityanath said the Ram temple consecration ceremony has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become "Ram maye".

Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, the chief minister said, "It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a 500-year wait."

"The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," Adityanath added.

Devotees arrived from several parts of the country to the temple town to be part of the occasion, while being aware that they could not attend the main ceremony.

Ceremonial gates depicting 'Jai Shri Ram' in floral patterns and illumination visible at night added to the aura of the ancient city which has undergone a massive infrastructural growth in the last couple of years, after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the temple-mosque dispute.