'Mandir wahin bana hai' says Adityanath after Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his speech on Monday at the Ayodhya Ram mandir after the consecration ceremony, said "Mandir wahi bana hai" (the temple has been built there) in reference to a famous slogan by the VHP and karsevaks, "mandir wahi banayenge" (the temple will be built there) that was popular during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Adityanath's mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, whom the UP CM had succeeded to become the 'Mahant' or chief priest of Gorakhnath Math, was one of the major leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and had also founded the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti.
In his speech on Monday, Adityanath said the Ram temple consecration ceremony has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become "Ram maye".
Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, the chief minister said, "It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a 500-year wait."
"The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," Adityanath added.
Devotees arrived from several parts of the country to the temple town to be part of the occasion, while being aware that they could not attend the main ceremony.
Ceremonial gates depicting 'Jai Shri Ram' in floral patterns and illumination visible at night added to the aura of the ancient city which has undergone a massive infrastructural growth in the last couple of years, after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the temple-mosque dispute.
The 16th century Babri mosque, which many Hindus believe was constructed on the site of Lord Ram’s birthplace, was demolished by karsevaks on December 6, 1992.
After a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled in favour of the construction of the temple. It also ordered allotment of a five-acre plot for the construction of a mosque.
