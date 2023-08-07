Manipur issue rocks UP Assembly; Akhilesh asks Yogi to condemn violent incidents

Akhilesh also asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to speak on Manipur violence and condemn the same strongly. ''We know you are from BJP but you can become the voice of India by condemning the Manipur violence,'' Akhilesh said amid vociferous opposition from the BJP MLAs.

The SP leader said that Manipur incidents had adversely affected India's image abroad.

Speaker Satish Mahana, however, did not allow discussion on the Manipur violence saying that the House could not discuss the happenings in other states. ''Today you want discussion on Manipur... tomorrow someone else may demand discussions on Bengal violence... it will set a bad precedent,'' he said. The SP members, many of whom had worn garlands of tomatoes, also raised the issue of rising prices of essential commodities.