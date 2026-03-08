<p>Etawah: A 29-year-old man walked into a police station here early Sunday and confessed he had bludgeoned his sister-in-law to death with a brick, an officer said.</p><p>Vijay Kushwaha created a stir at the Sadar Police Station when he arrived at 3.40 am claiming to have killed his lover, an underage girl, at his house.</p><p>According to Circle Officer (Saifai) Ram Gopal Sharma, Kushwaha works as a contractual mechanic with the Delhi Jal Board. He allegedly abducted the 17-year-old girl on Wednesday and fled to Delhi, he said.</p><p>Following a complaint by the girl's family on Thursday, a case of abduction was registered at the Saifai Police Station.</p><p>"As police teams tracked their location to Delhi, the two returned to Etawah on a state transport bus Saturday night," the officer said.</p>.Husband, seven others booked for triple talaq, dowry harassment in Uttar Pradesh.<p>At Kushwaha's house near Jain Dharamshala, an argument broke out between the two around 1.30 am.</p><p>In a fit of rage, Kushwaha allegedly strangled the girl and then used a brick to crush her head and face to ensure she was dead, the CO said.</p><p>Local Station House Officer Yashwant Singh said Kushwaha had been married for five years and has a son. Due to marital discord, his wife had been living with her parents for several months.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kushwaha developed a relationship with the girl, who was his wife's cousin, the police said.</p>