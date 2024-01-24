Massive rise in convictions under Arms Act in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr , UP: Nearly 400 'tamancha'-wielding people in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district have been rendered ineligible for contesting the elections or government jobs in the last three years courtesy their conviction under the Arms Act, 1959.

In the last three years, a total of 392 accused have been convicted by the local court under the stringent law, with their numbers rising from 49 in 2021 to 122 in 2022 and 221 in 2023, according to official data.

Those convicted have been jailed and also rendered ineligible for contesting the elections, getting government jobs or tenders for contract works and cannot apply for passports or arms license, police officials said, citing provisions of the Arms Act.

Spread over 4,353 square kilometers with a population of over 35 lakh (2011 census), Bulandshahr is known for its rich agricultural land, sugarcane production, pottery works and historical sites like Buland Darwaza.

However, the district also infamously gained prominence over the past few years due to the prevalence of illegal firearms, particularly single-shot pistols called "tamanchas" in the region.

The widely believed factors contributing to the proliferation of country-made arms in the region include porous borders with Haryana, historical land disputes and caste tensions leading to a culture of violence and self-defense.