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Mathura boat capsize: Last pilgrim's missing body found, death toll climbs to 16

With the recovery, all pilgrims who had gone missing after the incident have now been accounted for, he said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshmathurapilgrims

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