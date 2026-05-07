<p>Over a dozen residents fell ill on Wednesday after consuming contaminated water in a housing society in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mathura">Mathura</a>. </p><p>The incident occurred at Krishna Lok Housing Society along the Delhi-Agra highway, opposite Jait police station. </p><p>The residents reported stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, following which a medical team from a nearby community health centre was rushed to the spot, Chief Medical Officer Dr Radha Vallabh said.</p>.Mathura boat capsize: Last pilgrim's missing body found, death toll climbs to 16.<p>Officials have said that the condition of the patients has improved and the situation is under control. </p><p>After examining the patients, a team of epidemiology experts distributed medicines. </p><p>A preliminary inquiry revealed that the contamination was caused by irregular cleaning of the water tank by the society's management. During inspection, health officials found bird droppings, monkey waste, and insects inside the tank, which led to the spread of infection among residents, including children and the elderly. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>