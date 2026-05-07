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Mathura: Over dozen residents fall ill after consuming contaminated water

The residents reported stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, following which a medical team from a nearby community health centre was rushed to the spot, Chief Medical Officer Dr Radha Vallabh said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshmathura

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