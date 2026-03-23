Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi temple dispatches 450 kg prasad to Ayodhya for Ram Navami

<p>Mathura: Prasad from the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here were sent to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/divine-bow-weighing-286-kg-gifted-to-ram-lalla-at-ayodhya-temple-3871393">Ram temple in Ayodhya</a> for Ram Navami, a temple official said.</p><p>Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said 440 kg of coriander panjiri, 10 kg of laddus, clothes, fruits and other items were dispatched from the temple complex.</p><p>The offerings were ceremonially flagged off in the morning in a decorated vehicle as part of a procession accompanied by devotional songs and chanting. A large number of devotees also participated in the event.</p>.Just like Ram temple in Ayodhya, hope Krishna temple is built in Mathura: Yogi Adityanath.<p>Sharma said the 'prasad' will be offered to Lord Ram in Ayodhya under the aegis of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.</p><p>Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 this year.</p>