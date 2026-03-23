Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi temple dispatches 450 kg prasad to Ayodhya for Ram Navami

The offerings were ceremonially flagged off in the morning in a decorated vehicle as part of a procession accompanied by devotional songs and chanting.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 11:07 IST
Uttar PradeshIndiaAyodhyaRam NavamiRam TempleTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us