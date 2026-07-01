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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Maximum money 'embezzled' from Ram mandir during Maha Kumbh as surge of devotees led to increase in offerings

Sources also said that Luvkush Mishra and his brother-in-law Anukalp Mishra have emerged as the persons, who had allegedly ‘siphoned off’ the maximum amount of money.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaPrayagrajRam Temple

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