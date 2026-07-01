Maximum money 'embezzled' from Ram mandir during Maha Kumbh as surge of devotees led to increase in offerings

<p>Lucknow: In a new revelation in the ongoing probe in the ‘fund theft’ in the Ram Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, the police have found that the maximum amount of money was ‘embezzled’ from the temple during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Maha Kumbh</a> at Prayagraj in January last year.</p><p>According to the sources, the unprecedented surge in the number of devotees at Ram Temple during the Maha Kumbh and subsequent increase in the offerings provided an opportunity to the accused persons to ‘siphon off’ the funds.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Police raid residences of accused, recover incriminating documents.<p>Millions of devotees had thronged Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh, held at ‘Sangam’, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Sarswati rivers in Prayagraj.</p><p>Sources said that though the ‘embezzlement’ had been going on for several months, the maximum ‘theft’ took place during the Maha Kumbh.</p><p>Sources also said that Luvkush Mishra and his brother-in-law Anukalp Mishra have emerged as the persons, who had allegedly ‘siphoned off’ the maximum amount of money.</p><p>Sources also said that the police have unearthed immovable assets amassed by the duo. Police were likely to seek help from the income tax department and other agencies to unearth the money trail.</p><p>Both Luvkush and Anukalp were among the eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ and were currently in jail in judicial custody.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' | Uttar Pradesh govt grants 15-day extension to SIT.<p>Earlier a police team had conducted a raid on the residence of Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh. Mishra was one of the staff responsible for counting of cash offerings at the Temple. He used to be a car mechanic before joining the Trust.</p><p>Mishra’s brother-in-law Anukalp Mishra reportedly owned a farm house and a palatial house in Ayodhya.</p>