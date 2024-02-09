Mayawati demands Bharat Ratna for 'messiah of Dalits' Kanshi Ram

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "All the personalities who have been honoured with Bharat Ratna by the present BJP government are welcome. But in this matter, it is not appropriate to disrespect and ignore especially the Dalit personalities. The government must pay attention to this also.' She further said, 'After a long wait, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was honoured with the title of Bharat Ratna by the government of Shri VP Singh. After that, the struggle done by respected Shri Kanshiram ji, the messiah of the Dalits and the neglected, in their interests is no less. The government must pay attention to this also," she said.