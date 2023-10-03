Mayawati demands caste survey in UP immediately

The BSP leader said although the UP government should now start a caste census or survey immediately in line with sentiment of the public, 'the right solution will be found only when the central government conducts the caste census at the national level and gives them their due rights.' The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.