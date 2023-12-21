Mayawati keeps window open for alliance with I.N.D.I.A

Akhilesh had reportedly asked the Congress to make its stand clear on the BSP and state if it was in favour of bringing the BSP into the grand opposition alliance.

The BSP supremo sought to tread a middle path on the suspension of around 150 MPs from the Parliament and said that while the suspension was unfortunate the alleged mimicry of the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was equally condemnable.

Mayawati said that her was not not against the newly constructed Ram Temple and its inauguration as BSP was a secular party.

The BSP leader's remarks on the I.N.D.I.A alliance came after she reiterated on a number of occasions that her party was firm on its decision to go it alone in the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024, and not to have a tie with any party other than some smaller regional outfits in some states.

"The political situation in the country is changing very fast owing to the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP and Congress and in such a situation BSP will play a crucial role in the elections," she added.

