Mayawati refutes rumors of retirement from politics

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday categorically refuted rumors of her retirement from active politics saying that she would continue her fight for the welfare of the dalits and other weaker sections of the society.

In a post on her official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, Mayawati said that these rumors were spread by the ‘cateist’ media and were devoid of truth.

‘’There is no question of retiring from politics….I will continue to work for the Bahujan Mission (welfare of dalits) until my last breath,’’ the BSP supremo said.

Mayawati also said that she was not interested in becoming the President of the country. ‘’Earlier also rumors were spread about me becoming President ... .Kanshiram was also given a similar offer but he rejected it…becoming President means retiring from politics,’’ she added.