Mayawati refutes rumors of retirement from politics

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday categorically refuted rumors of her retirement from active politics saying that she would continue her fight for the welfare of the dalits and other weaker sections of the society.
In a post on her official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, Mayawati said that these rumors were spread by the ‘cateist’ media and were devoid of truth.
‘’There is no question of retiring from politics….I will continue to work for the Bahujan Mission (welfare of dalits) until my last breath,’’ the BSP supremo said.
Mayawati also said that she was not interested in becoming the President of the country. ‘’Earlier also rumors were spread about me becoming President ... .Kanshiram was also given a similar offer but he rejected it…becoming President means retiring from politics,’’ she added.
She said that such rumors were spread to ‘weaken’ the mission of Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshiram as part of a conspiracy and asked her supporters not to believe such rumors.
Mayawati said that she had appointed her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir and her party's national coordinator to look after the affairs of the party in her absence or in the event of her ill health.
BSP will be holding a meeting of its national executive committee here on Tuesday in which the party would decide its strategy in the forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.
Mayawati is expected to be once again handed over the reins of the party at the meeting.
BSP, which had won ten seats in the state in the 2019 LS poll, failed to open its account in the 2024 LS poll and its candidates finished in third place in most of the constituencies. BSP secured around nine per cent votes in the recent LS elections.
Published 26 August 2024, 12:33 IST