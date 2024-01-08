Mayawati requests UP govt to shift BSP office to safe place, asks state to deal strictly with 'anti-Dalit' elements

While requesting for her party office to be shifted, Mayawati recalled the unpleasant incident of 1995.

The guest house incident took place on June 2, 1995, when Mayawati had withdrawn support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government.

The agitated Samajwadi Party workers had post this attacked Mayawati at the guest house in Lucknow and besides hurling abuses at her allegedly cut off the electricity and water supply of the premises.

BJP lawmaker Brahm Dutt Dwivedi had rescued her then.

Meanwhile, Mayawati launched a vitriolic attack on the Samajwadi Party and accused it of not only being anti-most backward classes but also an "anti-Dalit party".