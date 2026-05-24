Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mayawati seeks to revive ‘social engineering’ formula in the upcoming UP elections once again

It was the ‘social engineering’ formula, which was believed to have catapulted her party to power in the 2007 assembly polls in the state.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsMayawatiBSP

Follow us on :

Follow Us