Mayawati seeks to revive ‘social engineering’ formula in the upcoming UP elections once again

<p>Lucknow: Pushed to the fringes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s</a> electoral politics, BSP supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mayawati">Mayawati</a> has decided to revive her tested ‘social engineering’ formula, which envisaged bringing together the ‘brahmins, dalits and Muslims’, in the next assembly elections in the state which are due in 2027.</p><p>It was the ‘social engineering’ formula, which was believed to have catapulted her party to power in the 2007 assembly polls in the state.</p><p>That the BSP would once again try to experiment with the same formula in the next year’s assembly elections was evident at the meeting of the senior party functionaries here on Sunday which was presided over by Mayawati.</p><p>Speaking at the meeting, the BSP supremo said that hers’ was the only party which could protect the interests of the ‘sarva samaj’ (every community). ‘’During our regime, all sections of the society, including the Brahmins were given due respect,’’ she said.</p><p>According to the sources, Mayawati instructed the party leaders to reach out to the Muslims, Brahmins and other weaker sections of the society along with the dalits, who were considered to be her core voters.</p>.'Fake news, attempt to weaken BSP': Mayawati rubbishes reports of alliance with Samajwadi Party for 2027 UP polls.<p>Sources said that Mayawati, who has already made clear that her party will go solo in the 2027 UP assembly elections, wanted to make sure that the next polls were three cornered and believed that her party could do well, at least emerge in the role of a ‘king maker’, if it was able to secure the support of the ‘brahmins’.</p><p>While a division in the Muslim votes could adversely impact the electoral prospects of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance, a division in the Brahmin votes could hit the BJP.</p><p>BSP’s vote percentage has been declining with every election in the state in the past decade. In 2017 assembly polls, BSP could win only 19 seats and its vote share was around 22 per cent.</p><p>In the 2022 assembly elections, BSP saw its worst electoral performance in the state as it could manage to win only one seat with a vote share of 12.8 per cent. The party failed to open its account in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p>