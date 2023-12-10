Mayawati's political heir Akash Anand will have his task cut out

Lucknow: With the BSP at its nadir in the Uttar Pradesh electoral politics, Akash Anand, party supremo Mayawati's political heir, will have his task cut out as he will be inheriting the party at a time when there are hardly any old leaders left in it.

Akash, who was the son of Mayawati's younger brother Anand Kumar, completed MBA from a college in London and was introduced into politics by Mayawati in 2017 at a public meeting at Saharanpur.

According to the sources in the BSP, Akash's appointment for the top post in the party was intended to blunt the influence of firebrand Dalit leader and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar alias Ravan, who had succeeded in making a dent into Mayawati's core vote bank of Dalits, especially in the western UP districts of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and others.