Mayawati's 'political successor' Akash Anand issues phone no. for people to connect to him

In the post on X, Anand said: "To fight for our rights, to struggle for social change, to build an egalitarian society in the country, we need to be organised, and it will start with you. To join this mission, give a missed call and connect with me directly." He also uploaded a more-than-two-minute-long video clip along with his post on the microblogging platform, in which he is heard saying, "In the interest of the society and to protect the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar), we will not allow the country's democracy to become the property of two parties at any cost. Being the third-largest national party in the country, the Bahujan Samaj Party will not make any compromise to protect the Constitution and democracy."

"We will fight and stand strong to protect the democratic rights given to us by the Constitution. Friends, I want to remind you that our respected leader, Shri Kashiramji, had taught us a very good way for this political fight. But to use it, all of us have to remain united," Anand said.