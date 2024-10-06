MBBS student found dead on campus under suspicious circumstances

<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): A second-year MBBS student of a private medical college was found dead on the campus under suspicious circumstances in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Kushagra Pratap Singh (24) of Varun Arjun Medical College.</p><p>"He was a second-year MBBS student at the college. He is a resident of Gorakhpur. Today his body was found lying behind the hostel, after which the police were informed," the college principal, Colonel (retired) Dr Ravindra Nath Shukla, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Class 8 student stabs to death 15-year-old boy in MP's Jabalpur.<p>The student lived on the ground floor of the hostel which is a three-storey building. Prima facie it appears that either he fell on his own or someone pushed him, Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said.</p><p>The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said and added that the matter is being investigated. </p>