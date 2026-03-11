Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Meat-eating priest' expelled from Kanpur temple after viral photo sparks row

The controversy began after a photograph allegedly showing Prashant Giri eating non-vegetarian food went viral on social media, sparking anger among some local residents.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpurPriest

Follow us on :

Follow Us