<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanpur">Kanpur</a> priest who was allegedly attacked by a mob after a photograph of him reportedly eating non-vegetarian food went viral on social media has been removed from temple duties, reported <em>PTI</em>. The whereabouts of the priest are also unknown. </p><p>Santosh Giri, the chief priest of the Baba Shri Bhuteshwar Dham Temple in Keshavpuram, confirmed that the man seen in the viral photograph is his son, Prashant Giri, also known as Golu Pandit.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Santosh Giri said he immediately barred his son from performing any duties at the temple after learning about the incident.</p><p>"I am the mahant of the temple, not my son. The moment I found out that he had eaten non-vegetarian food, I removed him from temple service," he said, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Santosh Giri also alleged that members of a religious procession later attacked his son at the temple. He claimed that several individuals, including Rahul Chandel, Manish Chaudhary and Ajay Chauhan, along with others, assaulted Prashant Giri and told him he could no longer remain at the temple.</p><p>He further alleged that his wife and daughter-in-law were also assaulted when they tried to intervene and protect him.</p><p><br>According to Santosh Giri, he has not been able to reach his son since the police initiated preventive action against him.</p><p><br>"I don't know where my son is now. I am deeply distressed and leaving everything to Baba Bhuteshwar," he said, referring to Lord Shiva.</p><p><br>The controversy began after a photograph allegedly showing Prashant Giri eating non-vegetarian food went viral on social media, sparking anger among some local residents.</p><p><br>Police said that around 50 to 60 people gathered at the temple on Sunday night seeking an explanation from the priest. When he initially hesitated to step outside, some members of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mob">crowd</a> reportedly entered the temple premises, pulled him out and questioned him about the photograph.</p><p><br>Police later took preventive action against Prashant Giri for breach of peace and said the matter is being looked into.</p><p><br>Prashant Giri had been residing in a room within the temple complex and was performing priestly duties.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em><br></p>