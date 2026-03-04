<p>Meerut: Police here on Wednesday said that a woman who was found dead in the Mawana area last month is a citizen of Turkmenistan.</p>.<p>The police had earlier identified the woman as 'Archita Arora' of Delhi on the basis of an Aadhaar card recovered during the probe.</p>.<p>However, they were forced to reassess their claim after they were approached by two women, one each from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, on February 25 disputing the claim.</p>.Retired railway employee kills live-in partner in UP's Jhansi, burnt body in a trunk.<p>The two women asserted that the deceased was Muhabbat from Turkmenistan, who had been living in India for nearly 15 years.</p>.<p>They also alleged that her passport had been taken away by middlemen and that the burn injuries on her face and body could have been inflicted to conceal distinctive tattoos.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar on Wednesday conceded that the deceased appeared to be a citizen of Turkmenistan.</p>.<p>He said that the Ministry of External Affairs has been approached for verification of documents and further legal action.</p>.<p>On February 21, around 6 am, the police were informed about a female body lying in a field near Bhagwati Farm House on the Meerut-Bijnor highway.</p>.<p>The woman's face had been disfigured with burns likely inflicted using an inflammable substance.</p>.<p>The police conducted an investigation and claimed that the deceased had a dispute over room rent with Chanchal Kumar, the operator of Avika Hotel in the Partapur area, and his associates.</p>.<p>It was claimed that on the night of February 20, the accused smothered the woman with a blanket and dumped the body in a field.</p>.<p>On February 26, the police arrested Chanchal Kumar, Sandeep, Gurumukh and Vivek.</p>.<p>They also claimed that they had seized the car used in the crime, a blanket, and an empty bottle of inflammable substance.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the call detail record of the victim revealed that she had been in touch with a woman based in Chandigarh. That woman informed police that the victim had travelled to Meerut on February 12 and that her phone had been switched off since February 16.</p>.<p>The fresh timeline confounded the police and cast doubt on their investigation.</p>.<p>Subsequently, Najumudinova Gulnara Sunatovna, a Turkmenistan national, identified the deceased woman as her daughter, Najmudinova Muhabbat Sunatovna, who had come to India around 15 years ago for work.</p>.<p>Photographs shared by the mother reportedly showed tattoos on her hand and waist similar to what the deceased woman's body bore. </p>