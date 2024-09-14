Meerut district magistrate orders probe after claims of Hanuman temple being set up on 'mazar' site

Meerut (UP): The Meerut district magistrate has formed a committee to probe into claims that a Hanuman temple was established on the site of a 'mazar' in the Kankarkheda area, police said on Saturday.

Police and administration officials took note of the matter after a video of the new temple became widely circulated on social media a few days ago.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena has formed a committee to investigate the site's history and determine whether it was a 'mazar (shrine)'.