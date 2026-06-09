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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Meerut woman strangles infant son, tries to pass it off as death due to illness; held

The police said the matter surfaced after the woman's husband Amit, who had been away from home at the time of the child’s death, received information that the baby had been unwell before his death.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMeerut

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