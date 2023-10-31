Minor Dalit girl gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said a 16-year-old Dalit minor living in a village under Jalalabad police station area was working in the fields near her house on Monday night when three youths -- Veerbhan, Pramod and Sone -- allegedly forcibly took her to a nearby field where she was raped.