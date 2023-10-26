Minor girl burnt alive in UP over old rivalry

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive inside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, about 150 kilometers from here, over what the police said was an ''old rivalry''.

The parents of the girl, according to the sources, alleged that the minor was burnt alive by some miscreants who had been 'harassing' her for the past few months on her way to the school.

Police said that an FIR was lodged naming five people and three unidentified persons in this regard on the complaint of the father of the victim.

Police sources said that the incident happened when the father of the teen, a resident of a village under Sukul Bazar police station, had gone out for some work on Wednesday evening.

One of the family members informed the victim's father that there was a fire at his house. ''When I reached home I found that my daughter was in flames...I saw some people running away from the scene.

He said that he took his daughter to the nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Five people, including the pradhan of the village, were named by the father of the victim in his complaint. Three others, who remained unidentified, were also booked in the matter.

The father said that some local youths had been 'harassing' his daughter for the past few months on her way to the school. Police, however, caid that the incident was the result of an old rivalry.

''We have lodged a case and launched a hunt to nab the other accused persons,'' a senior police official said in Amethi.