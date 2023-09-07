Minor girl gang-raped in Agra, one accused kills self

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Pandey said, 'The minor girl was abducted in an autorickshaw and raped her on the outskirts of the village.' He further said, 'The investigation led us to the accused's village. Fearing arrest, Jagdish hanged himself from a tree near his home.' Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena said, 'The accused autorickshaw driver Roopesh has been arrested. He is being questioned. Six teams have been asked to arrest Karuna.'

The girl is being medically examined while Jagdish's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.