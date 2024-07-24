Minor locked an beaten by teacher in UP classroom after boy refused to pluck fruits: Report

A Class IV student was locked in a classroom and beaten by a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kaludia in Bareilly recently after the boy allegedly refused to pluck jamuns (fruit) for the female teacher.

A report in the Times of India identified the teacher as one Rani Gangwar who was suspended on Monday (July 22) by Bareilly's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). The parents of the 9-year-old child alleged that their son was locked in a "classroom and mercilessly beaten by his teacher".

The boy's mother Bhanwati who is a daily-wage worker lives in Biharipur Abdul Rahman village with her husband Pothiram and her son. According to Bhanwati, her son on Saturday (July 20) returned from the school with injury marks on his body.

The teacher has however claimed that she is "innocent and is being framed".