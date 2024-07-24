Minor locked an beaten by teacher in UP classroom after boy refused to pluck fruits: Report

A Class IV student was locked in a classroom and beaten by a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kaludia in Bareilly recently after the boy allegedly refused to pluck jamuns (fruit) for the female teacher.
A report in the Times of India identified the teacher as one Rani Gangwar who was suspended on Monday (July 22) by Bareilly's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). The parents of the 9-year-old child alleged that their son was locked in a "classroom and mercilessly beaten by his teacher".
The boy's mother Bhanwati who is a daily-wage worker lives in Biharipur Abdul Rahman village with her husband Pothiram and her son. According to Bhanwati, her son on Saturday (July 20) returned from the school with injury marks on his body.
The teacher has however claimed that she is "innocent and is being framed".
"My son was crying and told me that her teacher Rani Gangwar was forcing him to climb up a 'jamun' tree and pluck fruits for her. When he refused, she locked him inside the classroom and thrashed him continuously for nearly two hours," Bhanwati alleged in her complaint.
She further alleged that, "When we raised the matter, we were forced to compromise by some 'influential' people in the village. My husband agreed, but I decided to contact the police. An FIR was only registered after doctors confirmed the injuries on my son were serious. My son is still in shock and scared of going to school. The teacher should be jailed."
An FIR was registered under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of BNS along with SC/ST Act after a medical examination confirmed "multiple injuries on the child".
CO (Nawabganj), Harsh Modi, said, "Medical examination confirmed injuries on the child and we are recording the statement of witnesses. We'll talk to other staff members and take necessary action as per the law."
