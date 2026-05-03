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Minor shot dead for refusing to fetch water in UP's Kasganj: Police

The incident took place on Friday in Yakutganj village when the victim was attending a naming ceremony at his house.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 04:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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