Mithila's 'paag', 'paan' and 'makhana' in offering to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Patna Mahavir Mandir authorities are preparing to carry 'paag' (headgear), 'paan' (betel leaves) and 'makhana' (fox nuts) from Mithila in Bihar for Lord Ram for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the scriptures, Lord Ram's wife Sita was from Mithila, known for its 'paan' and superior quality 'makhana'.

"Lord Ram is the son-in-law of Mithila. We will be honoured to send him 'paag', 'paan' and 'makhana' as offering during the consecration ceremony," Kishore Kunal, the secretary of Mahavir Mandir in Patna, said.

According to Ram Temple officials, the offering from Bihar will be offered to Lord Ram in the run-up to the consecration ceremony on January 22.