'Modi wanted to rule like a king but forced him to bow before Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Former Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that prime minister Narendra Modi wanted to rule like a king but he (Rahul) 'forced' him (Modi) to bow before the Constitution.

Speaking at a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' at Prayagraj, Rahul also said that no one could stop the caste census.

He also, in a sarcastic swipe, said he considered BJP his 'guru' as it was the saffron party which had taught him what not to do.

"Modiji wanted to implement the model of a king in the country but we forced him to bow down before the Constitution," he said.