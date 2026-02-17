Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mohan Bhagwat says Indian Muslims also Hindu, calls for their ‘ghar wapsi’

Bhagwat also expressed concern at the ‘declining Hindu population’ and said that every Hindu family must have at least three children so that demographic balance was maintained.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 15:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSMuslimMohan BhagwatHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us