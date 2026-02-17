<p>Lucknow: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Tuesday said that the Muslims living in India were also Hindus and called for their ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) even as he supported the new UGC Regulation on ‘Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions’.</p><p>‘’Muslims living in India are also Hindus….they have not come here from Arab countries….their home coming should be encouraged,’’ Bhagwat said while speaking at a function here at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.</p><p>‘’It (ghar wapsi) is not something that is to be done in a quick manner…It is something that should be achieved through social dialogue and understanding in a gradual manner,’’ he added.</p><p>‘’Muslims have their roots in this country…their ancestors are sons of this land…the need of the hour is to unite the society not divide it,’’ the RSS chief said.</p>.Muslims in India experiencing 'sensitive and testing period': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.<p>Bhagwat also expressed concern at the ‘declining Hindu population’ and said that every Hindu family must have at least three children so that demographic balance was maintained.</p><p>He appealed to the Hindu families to think about it (having at least three children) seriously.</p><p>He also expressed concern on illegal migration and said it has to be dealt with strictly. </p><p>Referring to the new UGC Regulation on ‘Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions’, Bhagwat said that it was not against anyone. ‘’If someone has any objection then he can put forth his views in a constitutional manner because the matter is pending in the court….it is the responsibility of the citizens to abide by the law,’’ he said.</p>.Muslims population will never surpass Hindus in India: Asaduddin Owaisi.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> chief said that in a society, dialogue and communication must be from both sides as he expressed concern over the caste system. ‘’The society must rise above the caste based divisions..efforts are on to end it but it still remains,’’ he said.</p><p>Bhagwat said that Indian culture and Sanatan traditions remained strong even during the long rules of the Mughals and the Britishers and so the society should move ahead with confidence today also.</p>