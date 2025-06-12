<p>Mathura (UP): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in a special training camp for workers during his three-day visit to Mathura beginning Thursday.</p>.<p>Bhagwat will take part in the ongoing 20-day 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg Pratham Camp' at the Deen Dayal Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra in Parkham, Farah, according to a release issued by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).</p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'kanyadaan' of tribal woman at mass wedding in Varanasi.<p>The camp is focused on skill development of 'pravasi' (migrant) RSS workers.</p>.<p>During his stay, the RSS chief will conduct sessions aimed at providing clarity on various ideological and organisational topics. He will also engage in doubt-clearing discussions with participants, the release stated.</p>.<p>The camp, which began on May 28, is being attended by 251 participants from different parts of the country. It is scheduled to conclude on June 18.</p>.<p>Last weekend Bhagwat was on a two-day visit to Kanpur after which he left for Patna on Monday.</p>