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'Morality & law should be kept apart': Married man in live-in relationship with adult woman not crime: Allahabad HC

Observing that morality and law should be kept apart, the court said that social morality cannot override the court’s duty to protect citizens' rights.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

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