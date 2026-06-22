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'Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas':  Mother's plea captures horror from Lucknow fire that killed 15

"Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas" (Let me go to my son), one distraught woman cried repeatedly, pleading with officials as rescue operations continued.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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