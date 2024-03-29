Mukhtar Ansari, aged 30, showed no fear of law: Delhi cop who arrested him in 1993

New Delhi: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Muktar Ansari, who died after suffering cardiac arrest on Thursday, revealed everything "fearlessly" and "confidently" about his crime when he was arrested by a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with a highly sensational case in 1993.

The case pertained to ransom for kidnapping a businessman from Lutyens Delhi.

"He was around 30-years-old then, full of confidence and showing no fear of law. That was a highly sensational case in those days," recalled Ashok Chand, a retired Delhi Police officer, who led the team and ensured the safe rescue of the businessman from Panchkula at the Punjab-Haryana border, 250 kilometers away from Delhi.