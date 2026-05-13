<p>Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav, passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital. He was 38. </p><p>Prateek, the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Prateek was Mulayam Singh’s second son. </p><p>Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.</p><p>The cause of death is not known yet.</p><p><em>PTI</em> citing sources reports that Prateek had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital.</p><p>Confirming the news, Samajwadi Party's X handle posted, "The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul..."</p>. <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>