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Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh’s stepbrother, dies at 38

Prateek, the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 02:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMulayam Singh Yadav

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