Multi-layered security blankets Ayodhya's Ram temple ahead of 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Vivek Srivastava, the SSF media cell in charge, told the publication that the CRPF, which has been safeguarding the Ramjanambhoomi site since the early 1990s, will be responsible for securing the main temple cordon, housing the sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, the SSF, comprising personnel on deputation from the UP police and PAC, has the largest contingent, with 1,400 personnel primarily stationed in the 'red' zone located just outside the main cordon.

The 'yellow' zone, encompassing areas outside the red zone, will see the presence of PAC and UP civil police, along with some SSF personnel patrolling the temple surroundings. To bolster the overall security measures, the UP police has deployed extra forces, drones, CCTV cameras, and artificial intelligence solutions to handle potential law and order concerns in Ayodhya.

"In preparation for the pran pratishtha ceremony, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will also be involved in the security arrangements, given the presence of the Prime Minister," the publication quoted Srivastava as saying. He also highlighted that approximately 100 SSF commandos have been deployed at the temple complex following their specialized training by the NSG, which encompassed anti-terror drills and various skill sets.

TOI cited sources to reveal that the NSG has been actively training SSF personnel for the past 2-3 months, covering aspects such as anti-terror interventions, installation security, and proximate security. The comprehensive training regimen included honing reflexes, precision firing with assault rifles, MP5 guns, and pistols, as well as counter-IED techniques. SSF commandos received instruction in close combat, with a focus on enhancing upper body strength, agility, and flexibility. Tactical driving skills and proximate security drills were also part of their training.

A senior officer told the publication, "NSG has provided comprehensive training to UPSSF personnel over the past 2-3 months, covering aspects like anti-terror interventions, installation security, and proximate security."

While approximately 400 SSF personnel underwent NSG training, only 100, presumably the ones who received a higher level of training, are currently deployed at the Ram temple. The NSG's training program also included anti-hijack interventions, hinting at the possibility of SSF being considered for securing airports in Uttar Pradesh that are not yet under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

In the foreseeable future, the SSF may assume full responsibility for the security of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. For now, the CRPF remains deployed, guarding the inner temple cordon, often referred to as the 'isolation zone.'

The multi-layered security measures ensure that the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple will take place under a vigilant watch, safeguarding the spiritual event and the devotees who gather to witness it.

