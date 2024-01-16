JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Multi vehicle pile-up in Greater Noida amid dense fog, 4 injured

The accident took place in the Dadri police station area around 8:45 am.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 09:14 IST

Noida: Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Greater Noida on Tuesday amid dense fog in the region, police said.

The accident took place in the Dadri police station area around 8:45 am, they said.

"A canter truck collided with another truck while taking a left turn shortly after crossing an underpass. Subsequently 10 more vehicles piled up. Four people were left injured in the incident," a police spokesperson said.

Those injured were identified as Kailash Prashant, Apoorv Parmar, Keshav Singh and Mohan Swaroop, according to the police.

"The injured were taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Dadri from where Prashant, Parmar and Singh were discharged after first aid," the spokesperson said.

The fourth person Swaroop is undergoing treatment at the CHC, the official said.

The police said traffic movement on the road was briefly disrupted due to the accident but the damaged vehicles were soon removed and the route cleared for normal passage of vehicles.

