JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Municipality chairman booked for murder of labourer in UP's Bareilly

The municipality chairman allegedly abused the victim, identified as one Narendra Maurya for wrapping up the day's work early before pushing him off the roof after an argument.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 18:29 IST

Follow Us

Bareilly: A case has been registered against the chairman of the Faridpur Municipal Corporation in Bareilly district for allegedly murdering a labourer working at his house by pushing him off the roof, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the case was registered against Sharafat Jariwala on Monday night based on a complaint by the 32-year-old victim's wife.

Complainant Reena, a resident of the Rampura Ratan area under the Faridpur police station area, said her husband Narendra Maurya was involved in some construction work at Jariwala's residence.

She alleged that around 3 pm on Monday, the municipality chairman abused Maurya for wrapping up the day's work early and pushed him off the roof after an argument.

The worker was rushed to the Faridpur Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Mishra said police have started an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 18:29 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT