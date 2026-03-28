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Murder accused shot dead in police encounter in Agra

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said the encounter took place in the Bamrauli Katara Police Station area early morning.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 04:01 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 04:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAgra

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