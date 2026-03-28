<p>Agra: A 29-year-old man accused of killing a minor girl was shot dead in an encounter here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a flour drum earlier this week in the Tajganj area.</p>.<p>Sunil, a tenant in the girl's Siddharth Nagar house, was accused of killing her. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.</p>.Sloth bear rescued from dancing trade in Jamtara, getting treated in Agra .<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said the encounter took place in the Bamrauli Katara Police Station area early morning.</p>.<p>"Multiple teams had been deployed to trace the accused, who was trying to flee to Firozabad. When police tried to stop him, he opened fire and a sub-inspector, Vishwajeet, sustained a bullet injury. Police retaliated, in which Sunil was injured," the officer said.</p>.<p>He said the accused was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>Sunil worked at a shoe factory operated by the girl's family.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, according to the police, he allegedly killed the girl and concealed her body in a flour drum in his room and decamped.</p>.<p>According to her family, the girl was last seen around 2 pm when she stepped out to buy chips.</p>.<p>The police said Sunil even made himself a part of the search party that looked for the girl.</p>.<p>Suspicion fell on him when he locked his room and fled.</p>.<p>Family members broke open the room to find the girl's body. </p>