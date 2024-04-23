Murder suspect held after gunfight with cops near Noida

Noida: A 23-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested near Noida after a gunfight with the police during which he suffered injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He and his associates had allegedly shot dead a liquor salesman in Greater Noida's New Haibatpur village on March 31 after he denied them alcohol around midnight, according to police.

The accused, identified as Nazim, a native of Meerut, was held after a gunfight Monday late night near Ek Murti Chowk in the Bisrakh police station area, they said.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint and gestured the accused, who was on a motorcycle, to stop for enquiry but he sped away while opening fire on the police team, leading to a chase and gunfight.