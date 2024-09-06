Musharraf family's ancestral land in UP auctioned, fetches Rs 1.38 crore

Lucknow: The ancestral land of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's family in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was auctioned for a little over Rs 1.38 crore.
Around 13 'bighas' (over eight acres) land near Kotana village in the district went under the hammer in online mode on Thursday, according to the district officials in Baghpat.
The base price of the land, which had been registered as the enemy property, had been kept at a little over Rs 39 lakh but it fetched over Rs 1.38 crore and was bought by three persons, sources said. The money realised in the auction would be deposited with the Custodian of Enemy Property in India.
A senior official said that the land belonged to the family members of Pervez Musharraf. The owners of the land included Dr Javed Musharraf, Pervez Musharraf's brother, and some other members of the Musharraf family.
He said that Musharraf's father Syed Musharrfuddin and mother Zarina lived at Kotana before migrating to Delhi in 1943. Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi. The family shifted to Pakistan after partition in 1947.
The official said that Musharraf's father had a 'haveli' (house) at Kotana which was taken over by the people after he left the country.
He said that Musharraf's uncle Humayu also had a 'haveli' in the village. Humayun had later sold his property to the local people and left the country. The property was however taken over by the government of India and declared enemy property.
The locals said that a large number of Muslims had left the village and migrated to Pakistan after partition.
Published 06 September 2024, 09:51 IST