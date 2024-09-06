Musharraf family's ancestral land in UP auctioned, fetches Rs 1.38 crore

Lucknow: The ancestral land of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's family in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was auctioned for a little over Rs 1.38 crore.

Around 13 'bighas' (over eight acres) land near Kotana village in the district went under the hammer in online mode on Thursday, according to the district officials in Baghpat.

The base price of the land, which had been registered as the enemy property, had been kept at a little over Rs 39 lakh but it fetched over Rs 1.38 crore and was bought by three persons, sources said. The money realised in the auction would be deposited with the Custodian of Enemy Property in India.

A senior official said that the land belonged to the family members of Pervez Musharraf. The owners of the land included Dr Javed Musharraf, Pervez Musharraf's brother, and some other members of the Musharraf family.